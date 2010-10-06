🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
After several splash page incarnations, I finally got around to designing/coding a little portfolio-esque site for myself. Kept it minimal and focused on the work. You'll notice there's a little Dribbble blurb at the bottom for my latest 3 shots. I used the PHP wrapper I wrote for the API to display them.
Still playing around with it to fix little bugs, but at least it's up ;)
http://www.drewbarontini.com