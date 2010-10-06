Tad Carpenter

Thank You project

Was included in the Society of Design's Thank you project. The Society of Design asked 4 designers to design a thank you card that will be sold with proceeds going to the organization of their choice. Honored to be included with designers Ken Barber, Jessica Hische and Haley Johnson. My design is in support of the alzheimer's society, Please buy a set of cards here: http://www.societyofdesign.org/shop/

Designer & partner at Carpenter Collective, a brand studio.
