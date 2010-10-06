Ryan Rushing

Build, Run, Support plug glasses icons blue welding mask
Looking for some good feedback on these.

I'm trying to come up with some icons to represent these three ideas. My biggest concern is the welding mask and how well it comes across as such.

Thoughts?

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
