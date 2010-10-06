Shaun Andrews

Flip-clock Style

Flip-clock Style stepone flip clock stats
Here's the initial experiment with the flip-clock style. Its not awful, but I think its more distracting than interesting.

Also, to be more realistic, each digit should be its own set of "flips," and that would just be way too much.

I don't know. What do you think?

stepOne: Project Overview
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
