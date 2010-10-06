Giampiero Servodio

Volume Slider

Giampiero Servodio
Giampiero Servodio
  • Save
Volume Slider volume slider ui playoffs
Download color palette

I want to exaggerate... :)

Shot 1286016239
Rebound of
Miro's volume slider needs some lovin' (OSX app UI UX)
By Morgan Allan Knutson
View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Giampiero Servodio
Giampiero Servodio

More by Giampiero Servodio

View profile
    • Like