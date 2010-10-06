Shaun Andrews

stepOne: Project Overview

Shaun Andrews
Shaun Andrews
  • Save
stepOne: Project Overview stepone overview stats
Download color palette

Was toying with a flip-clock style here, but in the end, I think simplicity wins.

Full shot: http://cl.ly/3543ff1dbfaf5d864f68

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Shaun Andrews
Shaun Andrews

More by Shaun Andrews

View profile
    • Like