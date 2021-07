maahShe - Character rig

Character rig for maahShe project, created using Joysticks 'n Sliders. Eyes, earrings and body are controlled independently.

2018

-

Client: www.maahshe.ir

-

Art director and motion designer: Amir Parva

Character designer: Maryam Parva

Illustrator: Maryam Ebrahimi

-

