Akdesain

Avocado 112/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Avocado 112/365 fruit illustration avocados avocado fruit logo branding illustration logo type minimal lettering negative space logo design
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like