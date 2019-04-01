News App UI. Preferences selection screen

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

Comfort is a Bible of the XXI century. If you don’t believe that, well, congrats, you are a heretic. Simplicity, minimalism, and customization for users – prayers, we are ready to support.

On the shot, you may see an innovative concept of the mobile app for news. You may choose any category of news, you are interested in. It will be easy to find – just focus on the color. All actions can be made right on the basic screen without visiting a menu, that’s why we’ve made it a burger. By the way, check this burger out – interesting visualization, agree?

