Nicolas Girard

Drum skins 02

Nicolas Girard
Nicolas Girard
Hire Me
  • Save
Drum skins 02 drums instruments installation mtv type
Download color palette

Drum kit installation for the MTV Canada offices. These are going to be white vinyl on black drum skins and fixed upside down to the ceiling.

26714c95d7a2c441366e59001eab59a2
Rebound of
Drum skins
By Nicolas Girard
View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Nicolas Girard
Nicolas Girard
_____
Hire Me

More by Nicolas Girard

View profile
    • Like