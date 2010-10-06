Small Folio Menu

Erik Dungan

Erik Dungan
Erik Dungan
Menus for Small Folio, which is the iPad/iPhone portfolio sites that mirror our Flash portfolios. My goal with the first version was to simply emulate Apple's native menu on the iPad.

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Erik Dungan
Erik Dungan

