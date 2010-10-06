Tilden Sans Black

Delve Withrington

Delve Withrington
Delve Withrington
Forgive the kerning. This is just a screen grab from FontLab, taken while building a black weight for Tilden Sans.

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Delve Withrington
Delve Withrington

