Mike Puglielli

Gap Logo ReBrand

Mike Puglielli
Mike Puglielli
  • Save
Gap Logo ReBrand gap logo rebrand funny whoops not again free throw
Download color palette

This is my version of the Gap logo rebrand. Please rebound your designs!

...juuuusssst kidding :P

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Mike Puglielli
Mike Puglielli

More by Mike Puglielli

View profile
    • Like