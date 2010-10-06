Luca Paulina

Concertina Book

Concertina Book concertina book colour fibre optic
While looking through a hard drive I found a pdf of my concertina books, they are 5m long 148mm high and each book has its own colour navigation system, this is a zoomed out shot of the 4 books nested into a print ready pdf.

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
