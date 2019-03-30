Nelson Lourenço

BRIC Website

BRIC Website
The Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) was IBM’s North American R&D facility in the 1960s and home to the invention of the first personal computer. Today, at 1.7 million square feet, is the largest single-office facility in Florida.

The design drew inspiration from the campus’ architect, Marcel Breuer, whose Modernist vision came to life in Y-shaped concrete support columns along each building’s exterior that resemble trees.

Posted on Mar 30, 2019
