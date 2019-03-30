Hi!

Today i so excited to show you "OBERWAVE wear" - clothes for esthetes, urban vampires, the last of romantics and depraved esthetes.

The story of one night full of loneliness, desires and hopes. Story about eternal, tireless search for your soulmates. You can identify them by one sign - they belong to the oberwave esthetic.

⠀

Models: Valeria Dmitrieva, Daniel, Dmitriy Kadrov, Kristina Vishnyakova.

Photographer — Daria Belova

Skål!