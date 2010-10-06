The Skins Factory

The Last Samurai Windows Media Player Skin

The Last Samurai Windows Media Player skin
A Windows Media Player skin fit for a Shogun and approved by Tom Cruise who produced and starred in the movie this was made for - The Last Samurai. Created for Warner Bros. Entertainment.

This was all hand painted in Photoshop. You can see all the little details (mud splatters, custom eq and meta data panel) here

