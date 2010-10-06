Darren Geraghty

DAI Final Logo Render

Logo consists of a ribbon taking form of the letters DAI in lowercase, the colors I would change but I'm quite pleased with the form.

Rebound of
Ribbon Logo Render Closeup
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
