Trying Something

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Three things:
1) I'm not good at designing logos
2) I'm not good at designing for myself
3) This is me designing a logo for myself
I haven't given my site/brand any love for a loooong time, so I figure I need to do something about that. This is the first thing that came out of the hatch. I know this could use some kerning sauce but right now I'm just going for a basic concept. Open to thoughts.