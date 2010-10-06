Trying Something

Three things:

1) I'm not good at designing logos

2) I'm not good at designing for myself

3) This is me designing a logo for myself

I haven't given my site/brand any love for a loooong time, so I figure I need to do something about that. This is the first thing that came out of the hatch. I know this could use some kerning sauce but right now I'm just going for a basic concept. Open to thoughts.