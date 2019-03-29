Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Febber.

EcoSave

Febber.
Febber.
EcoSave
Don't let the plastic problem take over your house!

Today I'm glade to show you this concept project of fighting with a serious environmental problem "EcoSave".

Unfortunately, plastic is the most common element that is found in the world, it's most harmful for the oceans and our ecology. I decided to stop using plastic and I'm doing a personal project about the cause. This is first steps of the layout.

Please give me some feedback for future improvements.
Skål!

Posted on Mar 29, 2019
Digital-Agency With Full-Cycle Production
