Don't let the plastic problem take over your house!
Today I'm glade to show you this concept project of fighting with a serious environmental problem "EcoSave".
Unfortunately, plastic is the most common element that is found in the world, it's most harmful for the oceans and our ecology. I decided to stop using plastic and I'm doing a personal project about the cause. This is first steps of the layout.
Please give me some feedback for future improvements.
