OBERWAVE Wear white web wear ux ui wine red neodecadence minimal homepage design decadence darkdisco concept clean black
Today i so excited to show you "OBERWAVE wear" - clothes for esthetes, urban vampires, the last of romantics and depraved esthetes.

The story of one night full of loneliness, desires and hopes. Story about eternal, tireless search for your soulmates. You can identify them by one sign - they belong to the oberwave esthetic.

Models: Valeria Dmitrieva, Daniel, Dmitriy Kadrov, Kristina Vishnyakova.
Photographer — Daria Belova

I'll show some shots from the website soon! Stay tuned!
Oberwave generation still 2x
Rebound of
Oberwave Generation
