eLiquid Bottle Mockup v. 60ml-C Plus

eLiquid Bottle Mockup v. 60ml-C Plus smoking box 60ml illustration design unicorn bottle chubby gorilla vaping ejuice cbd vape label mockup mockup bottle label design packaging packaging mockup label eliquid 3d
Download link: https://creativemarket.com/crafted-mockups/3643985-eLiquid-Bottle-Mockup-v.-60ml-C-Plus?u=crafted-mockups

Volume 60ml-C Plus || Premium quality mockup for 60ml vape e-juice bottle and box, which is carefully created after Chubby Gorilla® v3 Unicorn bottle. This mockup offers a wide range of customization such as the lid, bottle and liquid colors as well as glossy and semi-glossy reflections.

