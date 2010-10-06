Shawn Huddleston

I Suck.

Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston
  • Save
I Suck.
Download color palette

Welcoming slide for an upcoming presentation on making buttons using the CSS Sliding Door technique.

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston

More by Shawn Huddleston

View profile
    • Like