Download link: https://creativemarket.com/crafted-mockups/3620305-eLiquid-Bottle-Mockup-v.-60ml-B-Plus?u=crafted-mockups

Volume 60ml-B Plus || Premium quality mockup for set of three 60ml vape e-liquid bottles, which is carefully created after Chubby Gorilla® v3 Unicorn bottle. This mockup offers a wide range of customization such as the lid, bottle and liquid colors as well as glossy and semi-glossy reflections.