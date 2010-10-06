Darren Geraghty

Cards UI

Darren Geraghty
Darren Geraghty
  • Save
Cards UI cards interface spectrum border
Download color palette

I'm archiving design files and uploading some concepts before they're consigned to the hard drive, never to see the light of day again...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Darren Geraghty
Darren Geraghty

More by Darren Geraghty

View profile
    • Like