Aimee David

Onboarding icons WIP

Aimee David
Aimee David
  • Save
Onboarding icons WIP keybase yellow blue icon design wip onboarding illustration icon
Download color palette

Some WIP icons I made playing with style and color. I wanted to make the background interesting without adding too much detail since they will be quite small.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2019
Aimee David
Aimee David

More by Aimee David

View profile
    • Like