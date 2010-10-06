Julian Hrankov | Art Machine

I love...

Julian Hrankov | Art Machine
Julian Hrankov | Art Machine
Hire Me
  • Save
I love... apocalypse now napalm yellow orange poster art machine julian hrankov typographic poster typography helicopter wood print frame floor cavalry
Download color palette

My interpretation of the famous quote from Lt. Col. Kilgore in the form of a typographic poster.

Julian Hrankov | Art Machine
Julian Hrankov | Art Machine
Senior Brand Designer at MetaDesign Berlin.
Hire Me

More by Julian Hrankov | Art Machine

View profile
    • Like