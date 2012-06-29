Dalius Stuoka | logo designer

Class Atlas Logo Design (WIP)

Logo concept for an educational resource.

Mark is BOOK+WAVES+PAGES+PEN+SHIP+SAILS.

I'm uploading this to get much needed feedback how it's possible to improve and take this further.

Comments are highly appreciated!

