Glenn Van Bogaert

Personal portfolio

Glenn Van Bogaert
Glenn Van Bogaert
  • Save
Personal portfolio portfolio personal button grunge vintage brown blue
Download color palette

The main thing I'd like to show here is the button and the line. I like the button, but it isn't right placed in my opinion. On the left side of this button there's the header 'Latest work'.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Glenn Van Bogaert
Glenn Van Bogaert

More by Glenn Van Bogaert

View profile
    • Like