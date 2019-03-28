Steel Improvements - Logo Grid

Thanks for your feedback on the previous post, this was the choosen option because it's the one that conveys more information on it. The S from Steel on the Left, the I from Improvements on the right (more subtle) and the overall shape of a bent Steel Beam 🏗

Now it's time to get on the type and colors to go along with it. Do you have any suggestions for the color?

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

