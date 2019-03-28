Wisecraft

Steel Improvements - Logo Grid

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Steel Improvements - Logo Grid brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark cleverlogo steel branding monograms logos logofolio geometric logomarks logo design concept perspective 3dlogo grid construction 3d letters i letter s initial
Steel Improvements - Logo Grid brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark cleverlogo steel branding monograms logos logofolio geometric logomarks logo design concept perspective 3dlogo grid construction 3d letters i letter s initial
Steel Improvements - Logo Grid brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark cleverlogo steel branding monograms logos logofolio geometric logomarks logo design concept perspective 3dlogo grid construction 3d letters i letter s initial
Download color palette
  1. si-01.jpg
  2. steel-imprivements-logo.jpg
  3. steel-imprivements-manual-print.jpg

Thanks for your feedback on the previous post, this was the choosen option because it's the one that conveys more information on it. The S from Steel on the Left, the I from Improvements on the right (more subtle) and the overall shape of a bent Steel Beam 🏗

Now it's time to get on the type and colors to go along with it. Do you have any suggestions for the color?

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Steel imprivements drib 01 4x
Rebound of
Steel Improvements - Logo Concepts
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like