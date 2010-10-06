Jesse Gardner

OCBC: Logo, Take 2

Jesse Gardner
Jesse Gardner
  • Save
OCBC: Logo, Take 2 church logo oceancity wave teal
Download color palette

Better. But this is starting to feel like a bad date... the more time I spend on it, the less I'm enjoying it. Trying a few other directions.

82d28695081d21800538fd25bb851e18
Rebound of
Ocean City Baptist Church: Logo, Take 1
By Jesse Gardner
View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Jesse Gardner
Jesse Gardner

More by Jesse Gardner

View profile
    • Like