Wisecraft

Making Momentum - Logo Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Making Momentum - Logo Design design brand typography brand identity negative space logotype designer branding logomark cleverlogo symbol icon letterform lettermark logotype smart mark identity designer white and purple m letter 3d logo design spiral mm monogram
Making Momentum - Logo Design design brand typography brand identity negative space logotype designer branding logomark cleverlogo symbol icon letterform lettermark logotype smart mark identity designer white and purple m letter 3d logo design spiral mm monogram
Download color palette
  1. mm-01-01.jpg
  2. making-momentum.jpg

Here's a logo i made for Making Momentum, a self-development blog!

The client wanted a clean and modern logo that could convey movement on a simple way, so after a lot of sketching and communication with the client, i thought that a spiral symbolizing the two initials of the business, MM, would be perfect for this!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like