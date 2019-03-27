Super Asia logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Super Asia is a well-known ethnic supermarket based in Glasgow. The focus of their business is retail of Foods & ingredients from around the world, everyday essentials, fresh fruit & vegetables, and good quality halal butchers.
My objective was to create a living brand identity that would grow over time. The iconic system is inspired by the in-store products like vegetables, whole grains etc. Related to the Arabic tiles culture.