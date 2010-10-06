William Duijzer

Icon winebottle with certificate

William Duijzer
William Duijzer
Hire Me
  • Save
Icon winebottle with certificate icon photoshop
Download color palette

Another icon I made, see another one from this project here: http://drbl.in/62444

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
William Duijzer
William Duijzer
Designer & Creative Director Wild Digital
Hire Me

More by William Duijzer

View profile
    • Like