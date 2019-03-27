Good for Sale
Freebie! Beer Pack Mockup

package drink cardboard paper case alcohol alchohol beer bottle packaging box pack bottle beer freebie free beverage mock up download psd mockup
Freebie! Beer Pack Mockup

Freebie! Beer Pack Mockup

FREE DOWNLOAD from rebrandy.net

Product includes:

• psd with beer pack;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:

• beer pack color and design;
• bottle color;
• cap color;
• label color;
• glossiness;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

