binbox.io — Landing Page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Folks,
binbox.io is a publisher network where you can earn real money by sharing links online, You can share your link in blogs, websites and of course social media like Facebook,Twitter and etc. The first service offered by binbox is unique features because you can encrypt your pastes in binbox. you can share your pastes with a password or decrypt key. Decrypt key is the unique characters and numbers that need to be entered before someone can view your paste.
Feedback is very welcome and press "L" if you like it. :)
⎺
Start a project:
⌁ lets.morva@gmail.com
Need fast response?
⌁ chat us on skype