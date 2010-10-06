Damien Aresta

Infographics for Building Brussels

Infographics for Building Brussels infographics exhibition timeline
Work in progress / work in a rush.
We only had a few days to understand and create the piece. Displayed on a 1,5 X 3 meters wall.
The show starts on Friday Oct. 8th at 6PM.
The identity of the rest of the exhibition was designed by Project Projects, NYC.
More info here.

Posted on Oct 6, 2010
