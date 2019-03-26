Teen Extreme Registration Social Media Campaign

I recently had the opportunity to design the new branding, design style, and colors for Teen Extreme.

I have included 6 pieces we posted on our social media pushing our target market to register for camp. Simple, cohesive design helps Instagram users associate our posts with Teen Extreme. Photo backgrounds full of excitement engage our target market and generate interest in our product/service: an extreme camp experience.

Main design element styles remain the same; however, photo, gradients, and text change with each post.

Check out the Teen Extreme website I designed: https://www.teenextremecamp.com

