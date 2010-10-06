Elliot Jay Stocks

Hardboiled illo 3: almost-final vector

Elliot Jay Stocks
Elliot Jay Stocks
  • Save
Hardboiled illo 3: almost-final vector hardboiled web design
Download color palette

A sneak peek at at detail of one of the interior illustrations I've done for Andy's forthcoming new book 'Hardboiled Web Design'. This one is the almost-final (I'm still doing a couple of tweaks) vectorised version.

C5e55946e843f36de508944f1ac505a3
Rebound of
Hardboiled illo 3: original drawing
By Elliot Jay Stocks
View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Elliot Jay Stocks
Elliot Jay Stocks

More by Elliot Jay Stocks

View profile
    • Like