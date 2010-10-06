Elliot Jay Stocks

Hardboiled illo 3: original drawing

Elliot Jay Stocks
Elliot Jay Stocks
  • Save
Hardboiled illo 3: original drawing hardboiled web design
Download color palette

A sneak peek at at detail of one of the interior illustrations I've done for Andy's forthcoming new book 'Hardboiled Web Design'. This one is the raw scan of the original pen and pencil drawing.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Elliot Jay Stocks
Elliot Jay Stocks

More by Elliot Jay Stocks

View profile
    • Like