Michael Spitz

4e

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
4e type logo monogram ribbon medical cross military chevron identity
Download color palette

After a 'mildly unsuccessful' rebound yesterday > playing off Fuzzco's comment on this guy... I decided to play around with it a bit more, looking for alternative solutions that integrated the red-cross. The design was 'playfully targeted' at this site (a non-profit for injured soldiers) which of course is obviously in need of a refresh...

Anyway, thought I'd post it up just for kicks... ;)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like