Overtime with Maggie Enterrios

On this episode of Overtime, we dive into the intricate world of @Maggie Enterrios illustration work.
Maggie shares how she found her authentic voice as an illustrator after going into school for photography, and how her first iPad Pro was a catalyst in streamlining her workflow so she could manage a thriving freelance career. As an illustrator working full-time on the road, we also chat with Maggie on all things inspiration, the beauty of taking on new challenges, and much more!
This episode is brought to you by .ME.