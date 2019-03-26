lucas oliveira

Brand design Marca

lucas oliveira
lucas oliveira
  • Save
Brand design Marca grid design obstetricia ginecologia seed goldenratio logodesign grid
Download color palette

The brand project Dr. Guadalupe Machado was born with the love of the owners of the CEMIC clinic. Simone Barroso and Guadalupe machado During years of experience in the profession the need arose to launch in the market with a new signature and brand positioning. With a lot of research and feedback with the owners I was able to live the universe of them and manage to hit the dynamics that the brand can offer and functionality in its new positioning. Bold and provocative

View all tags
Posted on Mar 26, 2019
lucas oliveira
lucas oliveira

More by lucas oliveira

View profile
    • Like