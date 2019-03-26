Brand design Marca

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The brand project Dr. Guadalupe Machado was born with the love of the owners of the CEMIC clinic. Simone Barroso and Guadalupe machado During years of experience in the profession the need arose to launch in the market with a new signature and brand positioning. With a lot of research and feedback with the owners I was able to live the universe of them and manage to hit the dynamics that the brand can offer and functionality in its new positioning. Bold and provocative