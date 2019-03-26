Brand design Marca

The brand project Dr. Guadalupe Machado was born with the love of the owners of the CEMIC clinic. Simone Barroso and Guadalupe machado During years of experience in the profession the need arose to launch in the market with a new signature and brand positioning. With a lot of research and feedback with the owners I was able to live the universe of them and manage to hit the dynamics that the brand can offer and functionality in its new positioning. Bold and provocative