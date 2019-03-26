Jędrzej Rayski

KONKRET. Flyers branding minimal design event
  1. 50257561_730710853982735_7700634026788257792_n.jpg
KONKRET. is a christian conference organised by my church, Wroclaw for Jesus. Since 2 years I'm responsible for creating branding for every year, together with the best Media Team!

Posted on Mar 26, 2019
Brand Designer at Hopin
