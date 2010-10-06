Tor L. Bollingmo

Gestalt Theory

Tor L. Bollingmo
Tor L. Bollingmo
  • Save
Gestalt Theory gestalt learning wip graphic design
Download color palette

Work in progress, a poster series on gestalt theory applied to graphic design. Monochrome for now, will do some colortesting when the content is in place.

Bet it would look great 5-6 in a row behind glass. That's my goal.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Tor L. Bollingmo
Tor L. Bollingmo

More by Tor L. Bollingmo

View profile
    • Like