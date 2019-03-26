Ksenia Volovyk
Activity Tracker App

Activity Tracker App graph water control training calories analitycs blue red activity health fitness app chart dashboard ux ui react native mobile app ios12 design 2019
Hey folks!
Wanted to share a piece of a concept I have been working on recently.
The app allows a user to analyze activity, including sleep hours, steps and a lot of other things that helps to build a healthy lifestyle.
What do you think about it?
