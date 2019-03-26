Country Overview Page

Michael Prins

Exploring country layouts for the country pages for this international organisation.

This organisation has over 1500+ operating locations but not all of them have the ability to have their own web presence.

Here I am exploring ways these locations can be discovered through country level overview pages.

Posted on Mar 26, 2019
