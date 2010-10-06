Michael Spitz

Recipe Bot : V3

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
Recipe Bot : V3 robot recipe chef cook food refrigerator logo identity
Download color palette

Okay, so a few tweaks on the V1 per some suggestions from the V2... Not everything's in there of course, but I've added a thing or two here & there > arms, treads, box o'food, etc.

F7c2e53abb98060f5110206bab3fdcfd
Rebound of
Recipe Bot
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on Oct 6, 2010
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like