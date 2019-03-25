Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
tubik

Nuage Cosmetics Identity Design

tubik
tubik
Hire Us
  • Save
Nuage Cosmetics Identity Design identity cosmetic packaging packaging design logo design identity design brand identity brand design package design packaging beauty care cosmetics design studio digital art illustration typography graphic design design vector branding logo
Download color palette

Working on identity design projects, designers often have a challenge to combine traditions and strong associations in human mind with original looks that will allow the product to catch buyers' attention. Take a sneak peek at the logo and identity design for Nuage, the brand of natural beauty care goods. Catch the vibe!

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

tubik
tubik
Design for awesome experiences and bright brands
Hire Us

More by tubik

View profile
    • Like