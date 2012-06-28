Nick Misani

Acqua Claudia

Nick Misani
Nick Misani
  • Save
Acqua Claudia lettering typography victorian italian
Download color palette

in-progrerss lettering of a Roman aqueduct, for a project on water preservation.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2012
Nick Misani
Nick Misani

More by Nick Misani

View profile
    • Like